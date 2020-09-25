Investors push back on Angamos bond tender

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - Terms on a tender for the 4.875% 2029s issued by Chilean energy company Angamos are unfair to holders of the bonds, said buyside industry group The Credit Roundtable in a letter sent to its parent AES Gener last week.

The group said the offer to buy back the secured bonds "diverts value from bondholders to equity [investors]," after the company received US$720m as part of an agreement for early termination of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with BHP's subsidiaries in Chile.

"Bondholders who do not participate in the tender will no longer be able to benefit from the underlying assets, including the PPAs for credit support," the group said.

The early termination of the PPAs was seen as positive in the sense that it is part of the company's efforts to move away from carbon based energy to renewables.

But The Credit Roundtable – which counts large buyside firms such as Franklin Templeton, Vanguard and T Rowe Price as members – said that the tender price of par is significantly below market value.

"We are keenly focused on ESG analysis in our risk assessment," said David Knutson, head of credit research for the Americas at Schroders, which is also a member of The Credit Roundtable.

"But doing something wrong for the right reasons does not make it right. They can still buy back the debt and get rid of coal plants without taking value from bondholders."

For each US$1,000 in principal value, the company offered holders US$970 plus a US$30 earlier tender premium if holders came on board last week. Thereafter but before the expiration date of October 5, holders will only receive US$970.

That is seen as a low-ball offer by holders, who complain that the company is stripping the bonds of their main strength – the solid long-term PPAs.

Without that business, some investors see the rating agencies demoting the bonds to junk territory given the issuer may not have sufficient cashflows to pay its debt.

Angamos is rated Baa3/BBB– by Moody's and Fitch, with negative and stable outlooks.

Citigroup is acting as global coordinator on the tender as well as dealer manager along with Itau, Santander and SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The company proactively and voluntarily launched a tender for the 2029 notes, in response to feedback from investors over the past year since BHP’s unilateral decision to terminate its contracts with Angamos was announced to the market in the third quarter of 2019," an AES spokesperson said.

The bonds had been trading as high as 107.50 on August 24, but fell back to a range of 100 to 101 earlier this month, according to MarketAxess.

"This presents bondholders with a choice between two evils: accept the offer and the significant economic loss of selling at a discount to the market price, or decline the offer and be left with a fundamentally less secure investment," the letter said.

Holders are suggesting that the company provide a tender price closer to market value before the tender was launched or that the parent AES Gener provide a guarantee for the notes.

"Either one of these solutions would be more equitable than the take-it-or-leave-it tender proposal as it stands," the group said.

