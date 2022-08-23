Investors push Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) 17% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

It's been a soft week for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares, which are down 17%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 227% in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 27% drop, in the last year.

While the stock has fallen 17% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Because Ascendis Pharma made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Ascendis Pharma can boast revenue growth at a rate of 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 27% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Ascendis Pharma seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:ASND Earnings and Revenue Growth August 23rd 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ascendis Pharma shareholders are down 27% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 27% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ascendis Pharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ascendis Pharma you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

