Investors punish Europe's big banks for underwhelming results

By 0736 GMT, the broader European banking index .SX7P fell as much as 2.4% to its lowest in four months. Top fallers on the index were Standard Chartered, down 11%, SwedbankSWEDa.ST, down 7.6% and BNP ParibasBNPP.PA, down 5.1%.

London-listed Standard Chartered, which makes the bulk of its profits in Asia, fell by as much as 17% at the open, triggering a brief automatic trading halt.

The FTSE 350 Banks .FTNMX301010 index hit its lowest since March, and was last down 2.5%.

However, several Spanish banks appeared to buck the trend. SabadellSABE.MC rose around 5% after raising its outlook for 2023 net interest income growth on the back of higher interest rates.

