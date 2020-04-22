Investors pulled $33 billion from hedge funds in the first quarter, the largest quarterly outflow since the second quarter of 2009, when they redeemed $42 billion.

Investors are yanking money from the hedge funds amid a period of unprecedented volatility.

Assets fell below $3 trillion in the first quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2016, data from Hedge Fund Research, released on Wednesday, shows. At the end of 2019, assets stood at a record $3.3 trillion. HFR specializes in data and analytics for the hedge-fund industry.

Performance-related issues dragged the industry down by $333 billion, while investors pulled an additional $33 billion from the industry. While redemptions marked a 1% drop in hedge-fund assets, on a dollar-basis it was the largest quarterly outflow since the second quarter of 2009, when investors redeemed $42 billion from the industry. For comparison, in the one-year period from the third quarter of 2008 until the second quarter of 2009, the industry saw 16% of its capital redeemed.

“Investors reacted to the unprecedented surge in volatility and uncertainty driven by the global coronavirus pandemic with a historic collapse in investor risk tolerance and the largest capital redemption from the hedge fund industry since post-Financial Crisis,” Kenneth Heinz, president of HFR, said in a statement Wednesday.

Although the broad hedge-fund industry fell 9.4% last quarter, Heinz still sees “significant opportunities” for funds that both invest expecting asset prices to go up and short the equity and debt of investments they expect to be in decline. Over the same period, the S&P 500 entered at bear market.

Hedge funds have come under fire in the years since the recession of 2008-09. Performance frequently lagged behind the S&P 500 and other benchmarks, while costing investors significantly more than index funds in fees.

The current volatility provides an opportunity for hedge funds to prove their ability to provide downside protection.

So far, investors don’t seem interested.

