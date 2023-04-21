News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

Investors pulled $5.2 bln from US sustainable funds in Q1 - Morningstar

April 21, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew $5.2 billion from sustainable funds in the first quarter of the year as tough economic conditions weighed on sentiment, according to the data frominvestment researchfirm Morningstar.

The retreat marks the third quarter of outflows for such funds in the last one year.

BlackRock Inc's BLK.N exchange-traded fund unit, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF ESGU.O, alone lost $6.5 billion in the first quarter ending March 31.

Vanguard and BlackRock's other ESG funds still dominated the top flow-getters list, along with new entrant GMO Resource Transition, which was launched in February, but they were not enough to stem the net outflow.

In stark contrast to the continuous meltdown in sustainable funds, open-end funds and ETFs remained strong in the U.S., netting $17 billion of inflows in the quarter.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK
ESGU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.