Investors Pull Money From Biotech Funds for Seventh Week

Over the past seven weeks, investors have pulled $2.6 billion from the funds, according to PiperJaffray. it’s the longest unbroken stretch of outflows since November 2017.

Over the past seven weeks, investors have pulled $2.6 billion from the funds, according to PiperJaffray. it’s the longest unbroken stretch of outflows since November 2017.

The biotech fund flight continues.

For the seventh straight week, investors pulled money from healthcare/biotech-dedicated funds, according to PiperJaffray analyst Christopher Raymond’s weekly note, based on data from 112 funds tracked by Lipper/AMG Data Services.

The funds saw $488 million, or 0.7% of their assets, in net outflows in the week ended Oct. 2, according to Raymond. That’s compared to an 0.1% drop for the “all equities” category tracked by Lipper/AMG, Raymond says.

That week, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, was not particularly bad for biotech stocks. While the S&P 500 lost 3%, Amgen (ticker: AMGN) was down 3.2%, and Biogen (BIIB) declined 3.9%. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 2.8%.

Over the past seven weeks, investors have pulled $2.6 billion from the funds. Raymond says that it’s the longest unbroken stretch of outflows since November 2017.

Since mid-July, when the outflows started, Gilead Sciences (GILD) is down 8.3%, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has lost 9.6%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF has declined 8.7%. The S&P 500 is down 3.6% over that period.

“As we see it, this is a key dynamic to monitor as periods of net inflows historically correspond with biotech outperformance while periods of net outflows correspond with sector underperformance,” Raymond wrote.

Barron’s offered a rundown of biotech funds and healthcare funds that invest in biotech in a magazine story last week.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.