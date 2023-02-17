US Markets

Investors pull cash from emerging market debt as more Fed tightening looms - BofA

February 17, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Investors turned a more cautious in the week to Wednesday, according to data from Bank of America published Friday.

BofA Global research showed the largest outlfows from emerging market debt funds in 14 weeks, and the largest outlows from junk debt funds in eight weeks.

A string of recent data points suggest the U.S. economy is performing strongly, which BofA analysts said means it is "mission very much unaccomplished" for the U.S. Federal Reserve despite its 450 basis points of monetary tightening in this cycle so far.

"Fed tightening always 'breaks' something," they add.

Emerging market debt funds saw outlows of $700 million, the largest weekly outflow in 14 weeks, according to the report which attributed the decline to debt investors reducing risk.

High yield - or junk - debt saw outflows of $2.6 billion, the largest in eight weeks, and there were $5.5 billion inflows to bonds, $1 billion inflows to cash, $300 million to equities and $45 million to gold.

