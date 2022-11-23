Investors Prepare for Jam-Packed Week Ahead

As Wall Street returns from the holiday-shortened week, there will be more than enough economic data to go over. Inflation data will come in, with the purchasing managers' (PMI) index, personal consumer expenditures (PCE), and gross domestic product (GDP) on tap. That data, in conjunction with the deluge of employment data, should give investors an even better idea of the state of the economy.

The earnings docket, meanwhile, features a notable names. Among the names set to report are Big Lots (BIG), ChargePoint (CHPT), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Dollar General (DG), Five Below (FIVE), Kroger (KR), Okta (OKTA), Pure Storage (PSTG), Salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Workday (WDAY), and Zscaler (ZS).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Things start slow, as no relevant economic data is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 features the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price, the FHFA U.S. home price, and the consumer confidence indexs.

A jam-packed session, Wednesday, Nov. 30 will see an ADP employment report, real GDP and real domestic final sales revisions, and real gross domestic income. Additionally, the Chicago PMI is slated for release, alongside the pending home sales index, and job openings and quits. Finally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution, followed by an update to the Beige Book.

Things keep on rolling in on Thursday, Dec. 1. Initial and continuing jobless claims will be released. A deluge of inflation data is also on tap in the form of PCE updates. Investors will also pore over the final S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, as well as real disposable income, real consumer spending, construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Wall Street will digest nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the labor-force participation rate for 25- to 54-year-olds.

