US Markets

Investors pour record money into equities even as bond yields rise - BofA

Contributor
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Investors threw a record $68.3 billion into equity funds in the week to March 17 even as a sudden spike in government bond yields sent the high-flying Nasdaq index reeling, BofA's flow data showed on Friday.

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Investors threw a record $68.3 billion into equity funds in the week to March 17 even as a sudden spike in government bond yields sent the high-flying Nasdaq index reeling, BofA's flow data showed on Friday.

U.S. equity funds sucked in $53 billion as ultra-easy monetary policy continued to boost risk-appetite. BofA however warned of tightening global financial conditions, with eight global rate hikes so far this year versus five cuts.

Global equity funds have attracted $347 billion so far this year, matching record inflows seen for 2017 as a whole. On an annualised basis, this year's inflows are a "breathtaking" $1.6 trillion, BofA said.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 (0) 20 7536 7471; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular