Investors pour record money into equities even as bond yields rise - BofA

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Investors threw a record $68.3 billion into equity funds in the week to March 17 even as a sudden spike in government bond yields sent the high-flying Nasdaq index reeling, BofA's flow data showed on Friday.

U.S. equity funds sucked in $53 billion as ultra-easy monetary policy continued to boost risk-appetite. BofA however warned of tightening global financial conditions, with eight global rate hikes so far this year versus five cuts.

Global equity funds have attracted $347 billion so far this year, matching record inflows seen for 2017 as a whole. On an annualised basis, this year's inflows are a "breathtaking" $1.6 trillion, BofA said.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

