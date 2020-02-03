Investors Pour $51B Into ETFs In January

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

The ETF market is starting 2020 strong, attracting $51 billion in net creations in January—the strongest start to the year since $68 billion found its way into U.S.-listed ETFs two years ago. The number also stands in stark contrast to asset flows this time last year, when U.S.-listed ETFs actually bled assets to start 2019.

January saw several elements spook markets across the board: coronavirus headlines, concerns about geopolitical risk, and uncertainty linked to a presidential election year in the U.S. Still, U.S. equity ETFs gathered a net of $17.4 billion last month, while international equity ETFs saw net inflows of nearly $12 billion. Spooked or not, investors have continued to put their money to work in the ETF space.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) led the month’s list of top gainers—both well-established, highly liquid and broadly diversified portfolios.

Out of favor, however, were small cap stocks. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)—the largest and most liquid ETF in this segment—saw the month’s biggest net outflows: $2.6 billion. That amounts to redemptions totaling about 6% of IWM’s total assets under management.

U.S. fixed income ETFs also saw strong demand as yields slid during the month—the 10-year Treasury dropped 41 basis points to 1.51% during January. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) were among the month’s most popular bond ETFs, attracting more than $2 billion each. In all, the asset class took in some $15 billion in fresh net assets in January.

