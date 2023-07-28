Investors Optimistic That Healthy Demand and Supply Cuts Can Keep Oil Prices Buoyant

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by mild strength in the underlying commodities while the major equity futures firm higher. U.S. stock index futures rose and put Wall Street on track for a higher close for the week, which was dominated by the Federal Reserve's signals on a possible end to rate hikes and mixed earnings reports from marquee tech companies.

As earnings season continues to heat up, Chevron posted revenues of $48.9 billion for the quarter ended June 2023. This compares to year-ago revenues of $68.76 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 56% slump in second-quarter profit, missing Wall Street bets and joining rivals hurt by a sharp drop in energy prices and lower fuel margins. Net income was $7.88 billion, or 1.94 cents per share versus a record $17.85 billion a year earlier.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading near the flatline but remain on track for a fifth straight week of gains with investors optimistic healthy demand and supply cuts keeping prices buoyant. Bullish demand expectations were boosted on Thursday after U.S. second quarter GDP grew at a forecast-beating 2.4%, supporting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's view that the economy can achieve a so-called "soft landing."

On the first day of the September contract, Natural gas futures rebounded, recovering from yesterday’s ~6.5% slump as the NOAA' 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across much of the western, central, and southern US, especially over the Lower MS Valley.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron reported earnings of $6.0 billion ($3.20 per share - diluted) for second quarter 2023, compared with $11.6 billion ($5.95 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter was a one-time tax benefit of $225 million related to impairments that were recognized in prior periods. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $10 million. Adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion ($3.08 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion ($5.82 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2022.

Exxon Mobil announced second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.9 billion, or $1.94 per share assuming dilution. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.2 billion in the second quarter and $12.5 billion for the first half of 2023, in line with the company's full-year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP and OMV announced signing of a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA). covering supply of up to 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (lng) per year for 10 Years From 2026.

Eni said its second-quarter adjusted net profit dropped 49% from last year reflecting falling oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins. Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.94 billion euros ($2.13 billion) down from a bumper result of 3.81 billion euros a year ago, but above an analyst consensus of 1.6 billion euros. Eni said it would continue its buy-back programme worth 2.2 billion euros.

Shell said it has agreed to lease liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals operated by state energy infrastructure firm PipeChina under a medium- and long-term basis.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial reported estimated net income in the second quarter of $675 million, compared to net income of $1,248 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by lower refining margins and planned turnaround activity. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $885 million, up from $821 million used in the first quarter of 2023. Quarterly net income of $675 million and cash flow from operating activities of $885 million.

U.S. E&PS

Ovintiv announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Generated net earnings of $336 million, cash from operating activities of $831 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow of $699 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $59 million after capital expenditures of $640 million, returned $172 million to shareholders through the combination of base dividend payments and share buybacks, announced a 20% increase to quarterly per share dividend payment representing an annualized dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock payable on Aug. 18, 2023, to holders of record on Aug. 8, 2023. In line with our stated goal to responsibly grow the dividend over time, the dividend increase reflects a 5.3% growth rate, or $0.01, over the previous quarter’s dividend and an 11.1% increase, or $0.02, compared to the same quarter last year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced second quarter 2023 results, with revenues of $77.2 million, net income of $12.2 million, adjusted pro forma net income of $11.3 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.8 million.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the second quarter was $46.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. The second quarter results were impacted by $1.4 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to the loss on extinguishment of debt, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.60 per diluted share. These results compared with net income of $44.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, which was impacted by $7.0 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to the loss on extinguishment of debt and business optimization costs, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.64 per diluted share.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, in connection with the previously announced all-stock merger of equals transaction.

REFINERS

Valero Energy began restarting the 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The board of directors of Magellan Midstream Partners has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0475 per unit for the period April 1 through June 30, 2023.

BMO downgraded TC Energy to Market Perform from Outperform.

National Bank of Canada upgraded TC Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

TD Securities downgraded TC Energy to Hold from Buy.

TC Energy announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per common share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2023, on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on Oct. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 29, 2023.

TC Energy released its second quarter results. Net income attributable to common shares of $0.3 billion or $0.24 per common share compared to $0.9 billion or $0.90 per common share in second quarter 2022. Comparable earnings of $1.0 billion or $0.96 per common share compared to $1.0 billion or $1.00 per common share in 2022.

TC Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved plans for TC Energy to separate into two independent, investment-grade, publicly listed companies through the spinoff of TC Energy’s Liquids Pipelines business. The decision comes as a result of a two-year strategic review and is anticipated to be completed on a tax-free basis in the second half of 2024.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were firmer, helped by after-market gains driven by profits at Intel while investors looked ahead to key inflation data scheduled for release later in the day. European shares fell as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings while British stocks edged up on upbeat results from the pharmaceuticals. On the Asian front, Japan's Nikkei ended lower after the Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defence of a long-term interest rate cap. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks jumped after the country's leaders pledged further policy support to aid economic recovery. Gold advanced on a weaker dollar while oil prices were lower.

