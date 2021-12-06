Investors one-year losses grow to 89% as the stock sheds CN¥90m this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT); the share price is down a whopping 89% in the last twelve months. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Because OneConnect Financial Technology hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 52% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With the stock having lost 9.4% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that OneConnect Financial Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, OneConnect Financial Technology increased its revenue by 31%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 89%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:OCFT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 18% in the last year, OneConnect Financial Technology shareholders might be miffed that they lost 89%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 52%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OneConnect Financial Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OneConnect Financial Technology you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

