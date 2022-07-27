Investors one-year losses grow to 86% as the stock sheds US$120m this past week

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 86% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. LumiraDx may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 66% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

LumiraDx managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:LMDX Earnings Per Share Growth July 27th 2022

A Different Perspective

LumiraDx shareholders are down 86% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 66% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LumiraDx better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with LumiraDx .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

