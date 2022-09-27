Investors one-year losses grow to 80% as the stock sheds US$18m this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED); the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last twelve months. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 30% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 26% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Barnes & Noble Education didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Barnes & Noble Education increased its revenue by 5.7%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 80%. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:BNED Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Barnes & Noble Education will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 23% in the twelve months, Barnes & Noble Education shareholders did even worse, losing 80%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Barnes & Noble Education better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Barnes & Noble Education (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

