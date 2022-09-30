Investors one-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$196m this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 78% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Presto Automation because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 79%.

After losing 57% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Presto Automation isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Presto Automation saw its revenue grow by 9.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 78% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:PRST Earnings and Revenue Growth September 30th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Presto Automation shareholders are happy with the loss of 78% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 79% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Presto Automation better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Presto Automation you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

