Investors one-year losses grow to 71% as the stock sheds US$784m this past week

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR); the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Palantir Technologies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 26% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Palantir Technologies isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Palantir Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Palantir Technologies saw its revenue grow by 31%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 71%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:PLTR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Palantir Technologies

A Different Perspective

Palantir Technologies shareholders are down 71% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 17%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Palantir Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Palantir Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

