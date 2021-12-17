Investors one-year losses grow to 69% as the stock sheds US$86m this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 69% in that time. Owlet may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 44% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Owlet isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Owlet made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Owlet saw its revenue grow by 44%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 69% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:OWLT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Owlet shareholders are down 69% for the year, the market itself is up 19%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 44%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Owlet that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

