Investors one-year losses grow to 69% as the stock sheds US$617m this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 69% in that time. Because 1Life Healthcare hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

After losing 20% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that 1Life Healthcare didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year 1Life Healthcare saw its revenue grow by 53%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 69%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ONEM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

1Life Healthcare is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 14% in the last year, 1Life Healthcare shareholders might be miffed that they lost 69%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 38% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with 1Life Healthcare , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

