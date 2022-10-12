Investors one-year losses grow to 58% as the stock sheds US$94m this past week

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 40% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Mesa Laboratories saw its earnings per share drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Dive deeper into Mesa Laboratories' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Mesa Laboratories's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Mesa Laboratories shareholders did even worse, losing 58% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Mesa Laboratories (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

