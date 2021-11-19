Investors one-year losses grow to 55% as the stock sheds US$115m this past week

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 55% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 23% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Y-mAbs Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:YMAB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Y-mAbs Therapeutics shareholders took a loss of 55%. In contrast the market gained about 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 7% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Y-mAbs Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Y-mAbs Therapeutics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

