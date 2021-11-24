Investors one-year losses grow to 50% as the stock sheds US$10m this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 50%. That's well below the market return of 26%. ToughBuilt Industries hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

After losing 16% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

ToughBuilt Industries isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ToughBuilt Industries grew its revenue by 80% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 50% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:TBLT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

This free interactive report on ToughBuilt Industries' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 26% in the last year, ToughBuilt Industries shareholders might be miffed that they lost 50%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 23% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ToughBuilt Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ToughBuilt Industries is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

