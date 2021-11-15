Investors one-year losses grow to 34% as the stock sheds US$52m this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is up 89% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 34% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since Progenity has shed US$52m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Progenity made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Progenity increased its revenue by 266%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 34% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:PROG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Progenity in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Progenity shareholders are down 34% for the year, the market itself is up 31%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 89% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Progenity (at least 3 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.