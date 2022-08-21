Investors one-year losses grow to 29% as the stock sheds US$1.3b this past week

It is doubtless a positive to see that the ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) share price has gained some 36% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 29% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

After losing 20% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because ChargePoint Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, ChargePoint Holdings increased its revenue by 83%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 29% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:CHPT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 21st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for ChargePoint Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

ChargePoint Holdings shareholders are down 29% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 9.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 36%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ChargePoint Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ChargePoint Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

