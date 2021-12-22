Investors one-year losses grow to 26% as the stock sheds €858m this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 26%. That's well below the market return of 19%. SIGNA Sports United hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 25% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 25% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because SIGNA Sports United made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

SIGNA Sports United grew its revenue by 32% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 26% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:SSU Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

While SIGNA Sports United shareholders are down 26% for the year, the market itself is up 19%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 25% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SIGNA Sports United that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

