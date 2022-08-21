Investors one-year losses grow to 25% as the stock sheds US$108m this past week

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 25% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since Mirion Technologies has shed US$108m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Mirion Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Mirion Technologies grew its revenue by 4.2% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 25% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:MIR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 21st 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Mirion Technologies shareholders are down 25% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 9.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 3.8%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mirion Technologies that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

