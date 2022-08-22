Investors one-year losses grow to 14% as the stock sheds US$388m this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) share price up 24% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 17% in the last year, well below the market return.

With the stock having lost 4.4% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Americold Realty Trust share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. In fact, we can see extraordinary items impacting earnings in the last twelve months.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Americold Realty Trust's revenue is actually up 24% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:COLD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 22nd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Americold Realty Trust will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Americold Realty Trust's TSR for the last 1 year was -14%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Americold Realty Trust shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 9.3%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 2.6% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Americold Realty Trust (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

