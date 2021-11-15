Investors one-year losses grow to 14% as the stock sheds US$173m this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) share price is down 14% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 31%. Because Pulmonx hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 11%. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Pulmonx didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Pulmonx saw its revenue grow by 34%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 14% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LUNG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 31% in the last year, Pulmonx shareholders might be miffed that they lost 14%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 7.6% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pulmonx better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Pulmonx that you should be aware of before investing here.

