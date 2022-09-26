Investors one-year losses grow to 12% as the stock sheds US$87m this past week

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) share price is down 12% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 22%. Stagwell hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 9.1%. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 5.2% in that time.

With the stock having lost 9.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Stagwell fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:STGW Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 22% over the year, the fact that Stagwell shareholders were down 12% isn't so bad. On the plus side, the share price has bounced a full 6.3% in the last three months. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stagwell better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Stagwell has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

