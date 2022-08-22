Investors one-year losses continue as Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) dips a further 10% this week, earnings continue to decline

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 72% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 2.1% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Organogenesis Holdings reported an EPS drop of 3.6% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 72% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 7.68 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqCM:ORGO Earnings Per Share Growth August 22nd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Organogenesis Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Organogenesis Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 72%. The market shed around 9.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 0.7% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Organogenesis Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.