Investors one-year losses continue as National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) dips a further 5.1% this week, earnings continue to decline

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 47%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 22%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 36% in three years. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 5.1%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 5.2% in the same period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately National Vision Holdings reported an EPS drop of 42% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 47% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:EYE Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for National Vision Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 47%. The market shed around 22%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 11% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with National Vision Holdings .

