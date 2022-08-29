Investors one-year losses continue as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) dips a further 3.7% this week, earnings continue to decline

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 57% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 13% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days.

After losing 3.7% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Meta Platforms had to report a 11% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 57% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:META Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Meta Platforms shareholders are down 57% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Meta Platforms you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

