Investors more bullish on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) this week as stock increases 5.7%, despite earnings trending downwards over past three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) share price has flown 197% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 17% in about a quarter.

Since the stock has added US$90m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years of share price growth, e.l.f. Beauty actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 27% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 7.1% per year is viewed as evidence that e.l.f. Beauty is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ELF Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that e.l.f. Beauty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand e.l.f. Beauty better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - e.l.f. Beauty has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

