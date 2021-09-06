Investors more bullish on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) this week as stock spikes 17%, despite earnings trending downwards over past year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI). Its share price is already up an impressive 147% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 63% gain in the last three months. We'll need to follow Albertsons Companies for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Since the stock has added US$2.3b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, Albertsons Companies actually saw its earnings per share drop 32%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.2% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ACI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Albertsons Companies is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Albertsons Companies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Albertsons Companies' TSR for the last 1 year was 153%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Albertsons Companies shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 153% over the last twelve months, including dividends. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 63% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Albertsons Companies you should know about.

But note: Albertsons Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

