Investors mind the gap as sectors compress

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - In a sign of just how far certain corners of the euro high-grade corporate bond market have become divorced from economic fundamentals, some of the sectors most heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic are trading at spreads and yields almost in line with those that have proven most resilient.

Spreads and yields have compressed since central banks pandemic support programmes, introduced nearly a year ago, pushed corporate credit investors into sectors offering the highest potential for returns - those that have seen their businesses performance deteriorate the most because of lockdowns. However, that search for yield has meant the spread between so-called winners and losers has almost vanished.

The average yield on the iBoxx EUR Automobiles & Parts Index, for example, is at 0.61%. Not only is this down from well over 3.33%, where it stood last April, but it is in touching distance of the 0.58% average yield on bonds held in the iBoxx EUR Healthcare Index, according to Refinitiv data.

"When you look at the market, what you are seeing is still that hunt for yield, that has not changed, and because of that, we still see things getting pushed tighter," said a syndicate banker.

The number of 'compression trades' available in the market is getting smaller, he added.

Another banker pointed to the difference between European autos and technology companies, which he said signaled a market in which certain credit risk is not being properly priced.

"Pre-Covid, autos were about 40bp wider. They then went to 160bp wider during the first lockdown. Then we had the normalisation but now autos are about 30bp wider than tech, so tighter than pre-Covid. You know that's fundamentally wrong," he said.

This significant compression between sectors whose performances have diverged notably throughout the pandemic is beginning to give some investors pause for thought.

"Sectors due to benefit from an economic recovery or reopening are offering less compensation than they were,” said James Vokins, head of UK investment-grade credit at Aviva Investors.

“So we think you have to be more careful and make sure we are getting compensated for that risk. You have to look at where are the areas where there could be potential blow ups."

For some sectors, the compression in valuations is all the more worrying because the pandemic has potentially accelerated trends that have the potential to further negatively impact balance sheets. Autos in particular have been singled out as one problem area.

"Within autos you have an acceleration of trends - like electrification and automation - that is going to weigh on balance sheets as traditional automotive players make major investments in research and equipment," said Vokins.

"We are cautious that the market may not be taking into account the changes that these companies have to make. If it was just a matter of a short and sharp demand shortfall that would be different, but we think longer term there are going to be clear winners and losers."

Automobiles/Parts and Healthcare (EUR) average yield

Source: iBoxx, Refinitiv

(Reporting by Edward Clark; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)

((e.clark@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)792 053 1666))