Investors might be losing patience for Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) increasing losses, as stock sheds 6.3% over the past week

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) share price down 27% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 511%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 44% drop, in the last year. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that Teladoc Health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Teladoc Health can boast revenue growth at a rate of 49% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 44% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Teladoc Health, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:TDOC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

Teladoc Health is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Teladoc Health shareholders are down 44% for the year, but the market itself is up 23%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 44%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Teladoc Health better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Teladoc Health that you should be aware of.

We will like Teladoc Health better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

