Investors might be losing patience for Stitch Fix's (NASDAQ:SFIX) increasing losses, as stock sheds 4.8% over the past week

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 31% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 53%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that Stitch Fix didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Stitch Fix's revenue grew by 16%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 53% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SFIX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Stitch Fix's total shareholder return last year was 53%. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Stitch Fix that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

