Investors might be losing patience for Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) increasing losses, as stock sheds 5.0% over the past week

Some Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 32% over the last three months. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 90% is below the market return of 107%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Splunk isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Splunk saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While the compound gain of 14% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Splunk. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SPLK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Splunk stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.5% in the last year, Splunk shareholders lost 31%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Splunk that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

