Investors might be losing patience for MongoDB's (NASDAQ:MDB) increasing losses, as stock sheds 9.6% over the past week

The last three months have been tough on MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 32%. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 75%.

In light of the stock dropping 9.6% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

Because MongoDB made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years MongoDB has grown its revenue at 36% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. The share price rise of 20% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put MongoDB on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:MDB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 19th 2022

MongoDB is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MongoDB will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

MongoDB shareholders are down 17% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -16%. Over the last three years, shareholders booked a gain of 20% per year - better than the last year, that's for sure!. It could be worth doing some further research, because it may be that the long term future remains bright (and the lower share price an opportunity). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - MongoDB has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

