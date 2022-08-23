Investors might be losing patience for Fate Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FATE) increasing losses, as stock sheds 20% over the past week

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In that time, the share price has soared some 797% higher! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 60% drop, in the last year. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 20%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Fate Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Fate Therapeutics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 59% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 55%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Fate Therapeutics, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:FATE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 23rd 2022

Fate Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Fate Therapeutics shareholders are down 60% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 55% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Fate Therapeutics (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

