Investors might be losing patience for Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) increasing losses, as stock sheds 4.3% over the past week

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) which saw its share price drive 221% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Because Alteryx made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Alteryx can boast revenue growth at a rate of 30% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 26% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Alteryx worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:AYX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

Alteryx is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Alteryx in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Alteryx returned a loss of 8.5% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 19%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 26% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Alteryx that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

