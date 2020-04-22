Investors Might Be Early on Ad-Backed Internet Stocks

JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey wrote in a research note Wednesday that the Snap results were likely to be seen as bullish for both Facebook and Alphabet in terms of both engagement and advertising.

Investors are feeling a little more bullish on ad-supported internet stocks, thanks to Snap earnings that beat expectations.

At least for the moment, investors are feeling a little more bullish on ad-supported internet stocks. For that you can thank Snap, which reported first-quarter financial results late Tuesday that beat Wall Street analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue.

While Snap (ticker: SNAP) didn’t provide formal guidance on the current quarter, there now seems to be a little less fear about how first-quarter results and the second-quarter outlook will play out, and the internet stocks were trading higher across the board Wednesday afternoon.

To review: Snap posted revenue for the quarter of $462 million, up 44% from a year earlier, well ahead of the Wall Street analyst consensus at $431.4 million, and right in the middle of the company’s guidance range of $450 million to $470 million. Snap said daily active users jumped 20%, or 39 million, to 229 million, up from 17% growth in the fourth quarter.

That said, the business is clearly decelerating. Snap told investors on a post-earnings conference call that revenue growth was up 58% in January and February, then slowed to 25% growth in March, 15% growth in the first 18 days of April and 11% in the current week.

JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey, who has an Outperform rating and $20 target on Snap shares, wrote in a research note Wednesday morning that the Snap results were likely to be seen as bullish for both Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) in terms of both engagement and advertising.

Josey said that while there are reports that Facebook’s ad rates are down 20% to 30% year-over-year, Facebook is well-positioned across Snap’s core ad verticals of home entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, and consumer products. He said the Snap results are encouraging for Google parent Alphabet, “given its diversified advertiser base and that Search remains a must-buy among advertisers.” He noted, though, that Google’s exposure to travel remains a significant risk.

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine, who has a Buy rating and $21.50 target price on Snap shares, cautioned in a research note that extrapolating the resilience of Snap’s business to other ad-supported stocks might be the wrong conclusion. He said Snap “has been making huge traction in broadening the advertiser base,” driving adoption by direct-response advertisers, which now account for half of Snap’s ads.

Moness Crespi Hardt’s Brian White, who has a Neutral rating on Snap shares, nicely captured the dilemma that now faces investors in social-media stocks, including Snap. “The digital ad market enjoys a strong secular trend that has fueled the growth of companies such as Snap and we expect the shift from traditional advertising to digital advertising to continue,” he wrote. “However, all ad spending is sensitive to the vicissitudes of the economy.”

Recent surveys by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of both buyers and sellers found that most participants expect ad spending in the March-June period to drop more than 30%. And while the Snap numbers are encouraging, they were clear that growth has plunged in the current crisis—and the company didn’t provide full second-quarter guidance. While Snap’s results were encouraging, it would be a little early to suggest we are out of the woods.

Snap shares jumped 30% early afternoon to $16.21. Pinterest (PINS) was up 13% to $19.05, Facebook up 7.9% to $184.22, Alphabet gained 4.3% to $1,264.69, and Twitter (TWTR) added 8.2%, to $27.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.9%.

