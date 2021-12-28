Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for urban-gro:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0037 = US$186k ÷ (US$68m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, urban-gro has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NasdaqCM:UGRO Return on Capital Employed December 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for urban-gro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is urban-gro's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at urban-gro, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last . This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect urban-gro to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, urban-gro isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 68% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

