Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for United-Guardian, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$3.6m ÷ (US$12m - US$1.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, United-Guardian has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for United-Guardian's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of United-Guardian, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 29% in that same period. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. However, the business's operational efficiency is still impressive considering the ROCE is high in absolute terms.

Our Take On United-Guardian's ROCE

In summary, United-Guardian isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And with the stock having returned a mere 17% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing United-Guardian, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

