Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for StoneCo:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = R$1.3b ÷ (R$32b - R$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, StoneCo has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for StoneCo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For StoneCo Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at StoneCo. The company has employed 1,413% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last four years, the reduction in current liabilities to 41% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

The Bottom Line On StoneCo's ROCE

In conclusion, StoneCo has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 71% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

