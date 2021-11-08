Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pro-Dex is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$4.5m ÷ (US$40m - US$5.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Pro-Dex has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pro-Dex Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 283% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Pro-Dex has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Pro-Dex's ROCE

In the end, Pro-Dex has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 455% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

