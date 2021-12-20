Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Open Text, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$728m ÷ (US$9.5b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Open Text has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Open Text compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Open Text here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Open Text's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.7% and the business has deployed 54% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Open Text has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 63% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Open Text you'll probably want to know about.

While Open Text isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

