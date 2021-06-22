Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for LKQ:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$13b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, LKQ has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Retail Distributors industry.

NasdaqGS:LKQ Return on Capital Employed June 22nd 2021

What Can We Tell From LKQ's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 62% in that time. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that LKQ has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, LKQ has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

