Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Installed Building Products' (NYSE:IBP) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Installed Building Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$187m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Installed Building Products has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

NYSE:IBP Return on Capital Employed November 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Installed Building Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Installed Building Products here for free.

What Can We Tell From Installed Building Products' ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 224% more capital into its operations. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Installed Building Products has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Installed Building Products' ROCE

In the end, Installed Building Products has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 251% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Installed Building Products does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

