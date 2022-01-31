Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Illinois Tool Works:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Illinois Tool Works has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NYSE:ITW Return on Capital Employed January 31st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Illinois Tool Works compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Illinois Tool Works' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 28% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations. This probably explains why Illinois Tool Works is paying out 53% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Illinois Tool Works isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 105% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Illinois Tool Works and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

