Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hawaiian Electric Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$382m ÷ (US$16b - US$450m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

NYSE:HE Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hawaiian Electric Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Hawaiian Electric Industries' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 2.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 27% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Hawaiian Electric Industries has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 42% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Hawaiian Electric Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hawaiian Electric Industries that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

